Polk County booms as Lakeland lands 4th in U.S. for population growth

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area continues to boom, and that growth is pushing Polk County closer to a major milestone, projected to reach one million residents by 2030.

In downtown Lakeland, you can see the growth playing out in real time.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Lakeland is booming with no sign of slowing down

“When we first moved here, we drove down to the downtown area, and it was almost a ghost town on the weekends. It was like a movie set with no one here and now that’s not the case. It is now a bustling happening area,” said Becky Richmond.

Richmond opened Lakeland Treats and Trinkets less than a year ago. Originally from the Midwest, she said a mix of weather and lifestyle drew her to Lakeland.

“There’s everything you can want here, but it has that wonderful small city, small town feeling, that vibe,” said Richmond.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the Lakeland metro area is one of the fastest-growing in the country, ranking fourth for population growth.

More than 23,000 people moved to the area between 2024 and 2025. That is up 2.7 percent.

Realtor John Hubbert Jr. told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit the growth is being fueled by retirees and younger families chasing affordability without giving up access to bigger cities.

“We’re in-between Tampa and Orlando. The central location is great, especially if you have kids. A lot of people like going to Disney,” Hubbert said.

Realtors say the housing market remains steady, with the area still more affordable than nearby metro areas.

“Lakeland was voted number place to move to in 2019, so it hasn’t slowed down. We have no anticipation of the market slowing down, at least in our area,” Hubbert said.

But more people also mean more strain on the infrastructure.

“Obviously, roads are going to be a big thing and then offering plenty of shopping and restaurants here for the people that are coming to move here,” Hubbert said.

While Lakeland ranks near the top, Ocala currently holds the number one spot for growth nationwide.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.