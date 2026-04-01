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Lakeland couple pleads guilty to armed robbery spree in Tampa area: SAO

andres correa
Case #8:25cr457, USA v. Correa et al
andres correa
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A Lakeland couple pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies in Tampa and Seffner, as both face potential life sentences in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Andres Correa admitted to four Hobbs Act robberies, four counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and conspiracy to commit robberies. Forty-six-year-old Cassandra Kerr pleaded guilty to two Hobbs Act robberies, three counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, and conspiracy.

Court records show Correa and Kerr carried out robberies between late July and mid-August 2025, targeting a food truck, gas station, food mart, and smoke shop. Correa brandished a firearm and threatened victims during the incidents, while Kerr acted as a lookout.

Investigators later recovered clothing, a firearm, a stomach holster, and a ledger listing potential targets.

'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery

The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.

Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council

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