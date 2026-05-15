Largo mobile home fire claims life of 4-year-old girl and her grandmother

LARGO, Fla. — A mobile home fire claimed the lives of a four-year-old girl and her grandmother.

The child's father also remains hospitalized for serious burns to his face, arms, and back.

Adrieanna Johnson said she cannot return to the scene of the fire.

She said her mother, brother, and niece lived together at the mobile home on Belcher Road S. in Largo.

The fire killed her mother, Savannah Davis, and her niece, Rahzi.

She said her niece was a joy to her family.

"The feeling she gave me. It was very pure, very bright. She was way smarter than her age, a beautiful girl, beautiful girl," said Adrieanna Johnson.

She described her mother as her "rock."

"My mom taught me how to be a good mom. She was a smart woman, a caring woman for her family, and she devoted everything to her kids and her grandkids," said Adrieanna.

Adrieanna said her brother and Rahzi's father, John Johnson, remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

"It's going to be a very long journey, asking for just a lot of prayers, positive thoughts for us," she said.

A GoFundMe page is raising money online to help her brother with his recovery. He lost all of his possessions in the fire, and the home is a total loss.

She said her brother will need help cleaning up the charred debris.

She's grateful for the community's support.

"Just be strong, be strong for your kids and your siblings, she would tell me, you have them," said Adrieanna.

For more efforts to help the Johnson family, click here.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.