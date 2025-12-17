Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two women arrested in illegal gambling operation in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two women were arrested in Sarasota for an illegal gambling operation, the Sarasota Sheriff's Office said.

SCSO said Kelly A. Mallia, 48, and Valerie A. Mallia, 62, were arrested on Dec. 16 after deputies conducted an illegal gambling operation at the Paradise Arcade on N. Lockwood Ridge Rd. in Sarasota.

During the search, authorities seized 81 slot machines and cash. The Florida Gaming Control Commission assisted in this operation.

