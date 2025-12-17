Florida man arrested for contractor license fraud in hurricane repair scheme: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said it has arrested a man who fraudulently used another company's contractor's license to swindle over a dozen people out of thousands of dollars in hurricane repair costs.

BPD said it has arrested Brian Michaud, who was operating as a contractor to repair homes after Hurricane Milton.

In July 2025, residents of the Seabreeze Mobile Home Park filed multiple complaints against Michaud.

Fourteen victims, between the ages of 62 and 95, allegedly hired Michaud, operating at RedFin Construction, for repair work from Milton totaling $222,000, BPD said. Michaud did not complete any of the work.

During the investigation, BPD said it found that Michaud was not only unlicensed but also using another company’s license for work.

Michaud’s bank records were subpoenaed, and it was found he was transferring money between his business and personal accounts. BPD said he spent nearly $53,000 at the casino and on other daily living expenses.

BPD said Michaud did buy construction products, but didn’t use any of the products to complete any of the contracted projects.

He is charged with 13 felonies, including 10 counts of presenting someone else's contractor's license during a state of emergency.

He is being held without bond in the Manatee County jail.

BPD said there could be more victims and urged anyone with similar complaints against Michaud or RedFin Construction to contact Detective Carpenter at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com.

Tampa Bay 28 is using Michaud's mugshot since police are looking for more victims.

