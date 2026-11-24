CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Punta Gorda man was arrested after troopers observed him driving up to 100 mph on Interstate 75 and found fentanyl in his possession.

FHP said state troopers responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling southbound on Interstate 75 from Sarasota just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 24.

According to the report, troopers observed a 2013 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck weaving over the interstate at inconsistent speeds of 95–100 mph, then slowing down.

FHP said troopers stopped the pickup truck at mile marker 161 in Charlotte County and the driver, 38-year-old James Everett Dean of Punta Gorda, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.

Inside the pickup truck, troopers said they found a scale, a spoon with fentanyl residue and five hypodermic needles. Troopers said they also found two baggies of fentanyl inside Dean’s wallet.

FHP said Dean was charged with driving under the influence, possesion of a controlled substance without a prescription and possesion of drug paraphernalia.