HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With kennels far beyond normal capacity heading into the holidays, Hillsborough County is asking residents to give shelter dogs and cats a temporary home.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is expanding its annual Silent Night foster program, starting it earlier and running it longer this year in hopes of easing what shelter officials describe as unprecedented overcrowding.

As of Nov. 23, the shelter housed 310 dogs, putting its dog population at more than 170% of capacity. It also had 161 cats, nearly 290% of capacity.

The shelter said its population typically fluctuates throughout the year but is usually much lower at this point in the year.

Silent Night, which began in 2022, traditionally starts in late December and lasts about two weeks. This year, it begins Nov. 24 and will continue through Jan. 9, 2027.

Residents participating in the program can take home a dog or cat, along with pet food if needed, and provide a temporary home for at least two weeks. The shelter is asking participants to ideally return their foster pets between Jan. 4 and Jan. 9.

Officials said even a short break from the shelter can benefit animals dealing with the stress of crowded kennels. Foster pets also free up space for other animals arriving at the shelter, and in some cases foster families or people they know ultimately adopt the animals.

There is also an extra incentive for people willing to foster dogs this year. Anyone who fosters a dog for at least two weeks will be entered into a raffle for a handmade wood-and-resin table that shelter officials said would normally retail for several thousand dollars. The Pet Resources Foundation is sponsoring the raffle.

People interested in participating can go online or browse available animals at HCFL.gov/PETS. Animals listed as "Ready to Go" are eligible for the Silent Night program.

The Pet Resource Center is Hillsborough County's only open-admissions shelter, accepting dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.