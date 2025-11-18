TAMPA, Fla. — A centrist political organization in Tampa has erected a billboard on Henderson Boulevard calling attention to soaring grocery prices, sparking conversations about economic priorities and government action on affordability.

The Hillsborough Society, a political action committee focused on working-class issues, installed the billboard featuring vegetables and the message "Trumpflation" with a statistic showing vegetable prices up 39%.

"The billboard hits home at grocery prices every week," said Mark Hanisee, executive director of the Hillsborough Society. "When you go to the grocery store, prices are going up and up. Food insecurity is sitting at an all-time high. The food banks can't even handle the capacity for the number of people that need to utilize them."

WATCH: Billboard campaign in Tampa calls out politicians over rising grocery costs affecting working families

Billboard campaign calls out politicians over rising grocery costs

Hanisee, who has a background in political science and business, said the organization chose the Henderson Boulevard location because drivers move slowly enough to read the message. The group plans to install more billboards with economic messages in the future.

"We wanted to make everybody very aware of the rising cost of living," Hennessy said. "By putting a billboard up, especially with grocery prices like vegetables, everybody sees that every week, so everybody's going to relate to that. Hopefully we can incite people to make change and get the conversation started."

He argued that the best way to create change is to elect candidates who represent working-class interests and maintain pressure on elected officials through grassroots activism.

"The best way that we can affect change is number one, to elect candidates that represent the working class. Number two, to get very involved, to be aware, to take action, write and call your congressman and your US senator," he said.

Hanisee painted a concerning picture of the broader economic landscape, warning that current conditions could worsen significantly without intervention.

"We have an underlying economy that's failing. We have a bubble economy that's going to burst," he said. "People are working overtime just to try to make ends meet. They're borrowing from their 401K to pay their mortgages and their bills. We're in a very severe crisis."

WFTS

Understanding the Numbers Behind Rising Costs

The 39% figure referenced on the billboard represents a specific data point from June 2025, when the producer price index saw its largest one-month jump since 1947, according to Thomas Felke, a Florida Gulf Coast University professor of social work who studies economic policy. However, Felke noted that the following month showed a decrease of 15.5%.

"That particular statistic was cherry-picked for the purposes of that billboard to create some kind of shock awareness," Felke said.

Felke explained that the billboard's statistic refers to the producer price index, which measures how much producers pay for goods, rather than the Consumer Price Index that tracks what households actually spend. The Consumer Price Index shows food prices are about 3% higher than a year ago and 25% higher over a five-year period.

WFTS

Local Shoppers Feel the Pinch

Local shoppers are experiencing real impacts at checkout counters across Tampa Bay. LaJuan Goodson said he has had to fundamentally change his eating habits because of high grocery prices.

"Cereal is $4, milk is $5, and I drink low fat milk," Goodson said. "When you're trying to get the good stuff, the different stuff is even more high. I have to downsize to what I eat now because of the groceries."

With the holidays approaching, Goodson said the elevated costs are directly affecting his family's celebrations.

"My holidays gonna be small this year," he said.

Greg, a longtime Tampa resident who declined to give his last name, said meat prices have become particularly challenging for families trying to maintain nutritious diets.

"Chopped meat used to be $3 or $4 a pound. Now it's $10 or $15 for chopped meat," he said. "That's hamburger meat. We're not talking about steaks or prime rib. There was a time when I could at least eat it once a week, but now, absolutely not."

WFTS

Multiple Factors Drive Food Cost Increases

Felke emphasized that rising food costs result from a complex interplay of factors. Climate change has emerged as a significant driver, with drought conditions affecting crop yields across major agricultural regions.

"This conflation of situations coming together is causing a rise in consumer prices, and people are feeling that across the country in different ways," Felke said. "Climate change, particularly drought, was a major issue this past year."

Immigration policy also plays a crucial role in food pricing, given the agricultural sector's reliance on migrant workers. Felke noted that about 40% to 50% of migrant farm workers are undocumented individuals.

"As we continue to see a push in that area, we are going to see a reduction of that workforce, and that is going to have an impact on our production of food products as well," he said.

Tariffs on imported foods add another layer of complexity, especially during Florida's non-growing season when the state relies heavily on imported fruits and vegetables.

Felke highlighted how geographic variations in pricing create additional challenges for families, particularly when federal assistance programs use standardized poverty measurements that don't account for regional cost differences.

"We do not have unified pricing structures for items," he said. "Going to a city like Philadelphia may have different prices than if you are in Tampa versus if you're in somewhere in the Midwest. That's a shame, because we do utilize very standardized pieces when we look at things like the poverty line."

The poverty line is set nationally regardless of geographic variation, creating an imbalance between expectations and reality for what people can afford. This disparity is particularly pronounced in Florida, where housing costs have skyrocketed alongside food prices.

The recent federal government shutdown negotiations highlighted vulnerabilities in the nation's food assistance infrastructure, with SNAP benefits and Head Start programs facing potential disruptions. Felke warned that upcoming legislation will severely impact the SNAP program over the next decade.

"These are households that are working households, utilizing this government program to make ends meet," Felke said. "The S stands for Supplemental. It is supposed to be a program that prevents households from backsliding into poverty."

The average household SNAP benefit is approximately $330, which Felke noted doesn't stretch far given current grocery prices and other rising costs.

Broader Perspective on Government Response

While the billboard specifically references "Trumpflation," some local residents expressed skepticism about attributing complex economic issues to any single political figure. Greg emphasized that food affordability challenges transcend individual presidencies.

"I don't care who it is. He's a temporary being," Greg said. "Whether you love Trump or you don't like him has nothing to do with it. If it was Biden or anybody else, it would be the same story."

Felke noted that while political leaders discuss making things affordable for individuals, actual policy actions often move in the opposite direction.

"We are hearing a lot about making things affordable for individuals, but we're not seeing the requisite action that comes along with that speech," Felke said. "Unfortunately, in a lot of ways, we are actually seeing action in the opposite direction of affordability."

He pointed to potential cuts to SNAP benefits, rising healthcare premiums, and the continuing affordable housing crisis as examples of policies that could worsen affordability challenges.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.