NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Bradenton police drone films manatees and playful dolphin in Manatee River

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said its drone pilot captured stunning footage of a family of manatees swimming alongside a playful dolphin in the Manatee River near Bradenton’s Riverwalk.
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said its drone pilot captured stunning footage of a family of manatees swimming alongside a playful dolphin in the Manatee River near Bradenton’s Riverwalk.

The video, filmed last week, offers a rare glimpse of Florida’s marine wildlife in action.

November marks Manatee Awareness Month, a time when boaters are urged to be extra cautious as manatees migrate to warmer waters around the state.

Wildlife officials said boaters should slow down, follow all posted manatee protection zones, and use polarized sunglasses to help spot the animals in the water. Giving manatees plenty of space helps keep them safe.

Officials said sightings of injured, sick, orphaned, or dead manatees should be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

