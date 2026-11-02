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Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down weather surrounding South Florida Learjet crash

Meteorologist Greg Dee broke down the weather conditions surrounding the South Florida Learjet crash.
Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down weather surrounding South Florida Learjet crash
Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down weather surrounding South Florida Learjet crash
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  • Meteorologist Greg Dee broke down the weather conditions surrounding the South Florida Learjet crash.
  • Nine people died after a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed and then erupted in a fireball in Palm Beach County, Florida, Sunday afternoon, officials said.
  • WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down weather surrounding South Florida Learjet crash
Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down weather surrounding South Florida Learjet crash

Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial

Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.

Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial

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