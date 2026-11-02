- Meteorologist Greg Dee broke down the weather conditions surrounding the South Florida Learjet crash.
- Nine people died after a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed and then erupted in a fireball in Palm Beach County, Florida, Sunday afternoon, officials said.
- WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down weather surrounding South Florida Learjet crash
Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down weather surrounding South Florida Learjet crash
Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial
Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.
Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial