Mother remembers 7-year-old daughter struck and killed by pickup truck

TAMPA, Fla. — A mother is grieving after her seven-year-old daughter was struck and killed by a driver in a truck last weekend.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 34-year-old man from Hialeah was driving a Chevy Silverado when he struck several juveniles crossing the street in Tampa.

The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 19, around 8 p.m.

Troopers said the driver was traveling southbound on North 56th Street near Society Park Boulevard.

Jessica William said her daughter, Jalaysia Capers, died at a local hospital. She was with her relatives and a family friend when she was struck.

"I walked out of the hospital because I was so hurt. I didn't want to hear it. I didn't want to believe it," said Williams.

Williams said her daughter wanted to go across the street to a gas station to grab a soda. She said she was hesitant to let her go, but her daughter was not going far.

"It was right across the street. At the time, traffic is not usually that heavy, so they were just trying to go and get something to drink," said Williams.

Jessica Williams

Earlier this week, friends, family, teachers, and students gathered to remember Jalaysia. She attended Idea Victory Academy in Tampa.

"Very smart, very sassy, sophisticated...anybody who met her loved her instantly. She made friends easily," said Williams.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

Williams said she is appreciative of everyone's support. Williams said it was overwhelming to meet so many people who loved her daughter.

"I did not know my daughter impacted so many people. I know she was a beautiful soul to me, and just seeing all the kids, the entire staff from the school...it meant so much," she said.

Williams said her daughter loved animals and wanted to become a veterinarian someday.

"She was an animal lover. She loved animals, no matter if they were house pets or riding down the interstate seeing cows and horses," said Williams.

"She was just a good kid. She was so sweet."

Troopers said an 11-year-old female and an eight-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

FHP did not release any additional details about the driver.



