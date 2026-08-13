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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 13

News Tonight August 13
Thomas Promise Foundation
News Tonight August 13
Posted

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Five days out, Florida governor candidates sharpen their closing arguments

  • Brooke Thomas was just 7 years old when she began using her own money to make sure fellow students at Centennial Elementary School in Dade City had enough to eat. Thomas tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler she just wanted to help others.
Thomas Promise Foundation

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect warm and sunny weather, with some of our southern counties even reaching the mid-80s this afternoon. But don't despair, —a cold front will be heading our way soon.

PM Weather 8/13

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for August 13 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 13, 8 p.m.

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