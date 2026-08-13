News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 13

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

With five days remaining before Florida’s primary, the candidates for governor are making their final sales—and the two parties are ending in very different places.



WFTS

Brooke Thomas was just 7 years old when she began using her own money to make sure fellow students at Centennial Elementary School in Dade City had enough to eat. Thomas tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler she just wanted to help others.

Thomas Promise Foundation

The District held six community meetings as part of its Planning for Progress initiative, giving residents a chance to provide input on cost-cutting suggestions. The conversations come as the district faces hurdles like declining birth rates and kindergarten enrollment. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent says the approach has drawn support from families in North Pinellas who say they want to be part of the conversation.

The U.S. stock market rose to an all-time high Thursday following the latest sign that inflation is easing. Stocks also got a lift from easing oil prices in their latest yo-yo move.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect warm and sunny weather, with some of our southern counties even reaching the mid-80s this afternoon. But don't despair, —a cold front will be heading our way soon.

PM Weather 8/13

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for August 13 from Tampa Bay 28: