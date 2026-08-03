News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 3

Man accused of attempting to run over teen on electric bike, mechanic warns people not to drive through flood waters, Rays make multiple moves before trade deadline, some showers linger.

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Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake says some showers are lingering across Tampa Bay tonight.

Rain chances to increase next week

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