News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 3

Man accused of attempting to run over teen on electric bike, mechanic warns people not to drive through flood waters, Rays make multiple moves before trade deadline, some showers linger.
Top Headlines
- Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said it has arrested a man accused of using his pickup truck to attempt to run over a teen on an electric bicycle.
- After a weekend of heavy rain across the Tampa Bay area, flooded roadways became a common sight throughout the region. Photos poured in from residents showing vehicles attempting to navigate through standing water, some successfully, others requiring tow trucks to rescue them. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone talked to a mobile mechanic who warned the cost of that tow truck is nothing compared to the potential damage lurking under your hood.
Think twice before driving through floodwaters
- The Rays added pitching and catching depth to the roster as they continue to control first place in the American League East.
- Cubans on Monday were recovering from the sixth islandwide blackout this year, as the nation remains in free-fall after the Trump administration effectively cut it off from oil in January.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake says some showers are lingering across Tampa Bay tonight.
Rain chances to increase next week