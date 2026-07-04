News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 4

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says we'll have a very low chance of a pop-up shower or storm this evening, and the bulk of the area is now dry thanks to the southwest wind pushing the widespread rain over to the east coast of Florida.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, July 4, 2026

More of the top stories for July 4 from Tampa Bay 28: