News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 29

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

About two months after two USF doctoral students were killed at an off-campus apartment complex, the university says it’s taking new steps to improve student safety. The plan asks dozens of nearby apartment communities to voluntarily adopt stronger safety standards. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills visited USF to speak with students about this plan.

USF Police

PulsePoint & Patrol

If you've been waiting for a new park in New Tampa, your wait is over. Cross Creek Park is now open after nearly a decade of planning. Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez shows us what families can expect and introduces us to two young girls who left their mark on the park before it even opened.

New $8.6M Cross Creek Park opens in New Tampa after years of planning

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says they’re currently 700% above capacity. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is taking a look at what could be driving the influx and how you can help.

Cat overcrowding hits record high as shelter waives fees and pleads for fosters

Detroit Lions released Terrion Arnold after a $1 million bond was set in a Tampa kidnapping and robbery case.

WFTS

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Rain chances climb with holiday weekend ahead

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says coastal areas have seen far less rain this season than expected, but an easterly wind pattern will bring storms back toward the coast this week.

Latest forecast as rain chances are building up in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 29 from Tampa Bay 28: