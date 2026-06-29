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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 29

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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

USF Students murdered

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New $8.6M Cross Creek Park opens in New Tampa after years of planning

  • Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says they’re currently 700% above capacity. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is taking a look at what could be driving the influx and how you can help.
Cat overcrowding hits record high as shelter waives fees and pleads for fosters

Terrion Arnold first appearance

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Rain chances climb with holiday weekend ahead

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says coastal areas have seen far less rain this season than expected, but an easterly wind pattern will bring storms back toward the coast this week.

Latest forecast as rain chances are building up in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 29 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 29 7 p.m.

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