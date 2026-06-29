$1 million bond for Detroit Lions player in Tampa kidnapping, robbery case

TAMPA, Fla. — A judge set Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold's bond at $1 million during a pretrial detention hearing in Tampa on Monday.

Arnold is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, and two counts of conspiracy.

The charges stem from what prosecutors describe as a revenge-motivated kidnapping and robbery.

According to court records, just days before the suspected attack, Arnold reported more than $250,000 in cash, jewelry, luxury bags, and other valuables stolen from an Airbnb he rented in Largo.

Investigators say Arnold believed three men were responsible for the theft. But after reviewing the evidence, Tampa Police say detectives determined the men had no involvement.

However, prosecutors claim Arnold helped coordinate a plan to lure the three victims to an apartment in Tampa, where armed suspects hiding in a bedroom closet ambushed them. Investigators say the victims were beaten, held at gunpoint, robbed and forced to leave the apartment.

Tampa Bay 28 was in the Hillsborough County courtroom on June 29. The judge said Arnold will surrender his passport and he will be allowed to travel for only work or legal appointments.

Terrion Arnold's management and spokesperson, Denise White, released a statement today, saying:

"Today’s ruling by Judge Sabella confirms that there is very little evidence to even suggest any criminal involvement by Mr. Arnold."