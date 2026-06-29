Student who pushed for USF housing reforms calls new safety initiative 'significant progress'

TAMPA, Fla. — About two months after the deaths of two University of South Florida doctoral students sparked calls for off-campus housing reform, the university is rolling out a new initiative aimed at improving student safety.

In a message to the USF community Friday, President Moez Limayem announced the creation of a new Off-Campus Housing Network. As part of the initiative, USF invited nearly 50 nearby apartment complexes to voluntarily adopt enhanced safety and security standards.

Properties that choose to participate will be able to market themselves as members of the university's housing network. USF said the initiative includes a Safety Review Resource developed by the USF Police Department, which covers topics such as building access points, lighting, surveillance cameras, and emergency communications.

The university also launched a new Off-Campus Housing Resources website designed to help students choose roommates, ask landlords about safety and security measures, and find support if housing concerns arise.

While USF says it cannot regulate privately owned apartment complexes, Limayem said the university hopes the voluntary standards will strengthen partnerships with off-campus housing providers and improve student safety.

The announcement follows the April deaths of doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, which prompted students to demand stronger safety measures at off-campus housing communities.

Among them was Abraham Albadawi, who started an online petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights and greater involvement from USF.

"Personally, I'm very happy that action seems to be taken," Albadawi told Tampa Bay 28. "It seems like it has stuck. It's gone beyond just being a headline, and actual action has taken place."

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Albadawi's petition called for measures including an independent review of safety policies, an emergency roommate transfer policy, and increased accountability from both apartment operators and the university.

While encouraged by Friday's announcement, Albadawi said he still wants more details about how the new initiative will work and whether it will address concerns raised by students.

"Not everything is clear with the statement," he said.

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Still, he believes the university's announcement shows students have been heard.

USF said it has already seen encouraging interest from off-campus housing providers but has not identified which apartment communities have agreed to participate or how many have signed on.

USF

Tampa Bay 28 also reached out to Avalon Heights, where Limon lived, to ask whether it plans to join the new Off-Campus Housing Network but has yet to receive a response.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.