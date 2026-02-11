Nonprofits team up to shelter pets of domestic violence survivors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many domestic violence survivors, the fear of leaving a beloved pet behind can become a deadly barrier to escaping an abusive relationship. Now, two Tampa Bay nonprofits are working together to ensure survivors never have to choose between their safety and their pets.

CASA, a St. Petersburg-based domestic violence shelter, has partnered with Protecting Paws for Life to create safe pathways for both survivors and their animals. The collaboration addresses a critical resource gap, as only 17% of domestic violence shelters nationwide accept pets.

"So many survivors would choose not to leave an abusive situation because they're leaving a family member behind, but also because of what could happen to the pet if they do leave them behind," said Lariana Forsythe, CEO of CASA told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska.

Andria Gibbon, founder and president of Protecting Paws for Life, launched the nonprofit in 2024 after three decades in animal rescue. She witnessed firsthand how pet ownership could trap survivors in dangerous situations.

"When they're trying to find a safe place to go, and they're looking at their pets, who they see as their children, as their family, if they don't have an option to go someplace safe with their pets, they choose to stay," Gibbon said.

Statistics show that 65% of survivors say they either delayed leaving or chose not to leave because of their pets. This delay can have tragic consequences, as pets are often used as tools of coercion and threats in abusive relationships.

"We do see a lot of violence against pets and domestic violence in the domestic violence world. The threats are used for coercion, and they're used as a threat, and unfortunately, some pets do wind up being killed," Gibbon said.

CASA's shelter features an on-site kennel where pets can stay with survivors during their shelter stay. Protecting Paws for Life provides comprehensive support, including kennel design, staff training on animal care and trauma recognition, and monthly pet supplies.

The partnership has expanded across eight counties in the Tampa Bay area during its first full year of operation. Since 2024, they've supported 69 dogs and 55 cats living in domestic violence shelters. CASA has housed more than 250 pets over the past three years, serving 8,041 survivors.

"We've always known that it's an issue, but our expertise is working with humans and survivors, and their expertise is working with pets, and when we can work together to make sure that the entire family unit is safe, how great is that for our community?" Forsythe said.

CASA sees 50 to 60 people every week, highlighting the ongoing need for these services. All CASA services are free and confidential.

"People often feel that they can't escape. Let us give you hope that there is a way out," Forsythe said.

This story was reported on-air by Michael Paluska and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Paluska and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



Share Your Story with Michael



A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.

Contact Michael Paluska First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.