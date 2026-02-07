One man dead after three-car crash in Highlands County: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is dead and four others are injured after a three-car crash in Highlands County on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 19-year-old man driving a Ford 250 was attempting to turn from State Road 70 eastbound onto County Road 721 in front of another man, 21, in a Ford F150 traveling west on SR-70.

The F150 driver collided with the Ford 250 in the intersection, causing a third driver in a Ford Ranger, the 18-year-old, to crash into the F150's rear, per the release.

Police said the F150 then collided with the guardrail, entered a grass ditch and overturned. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver of the Ranger was taken to Lawnwood Medical Center with critical injuries and later died, according to FHP.

Both other drivers and the two passengers of the F150 were taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash and did not release any names of the victims.