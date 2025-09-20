PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue crews were honored for saving the life of a Pinellas County deputy who was trapped under a propane semi-truck last October.

The crash happened on October 1, 2024, on Hudson Avenue near Hays Road in Shady Hills.

Watch full report from Julie Salomone

Pasco Fire Rescue crews honored for saving the life of a Pinellas County deputy

Dakota Dellechiaie was in his agency-issued Chevrolet Tahoe and on his way to work. His vehicle became trapped underneath a propane semi-truck that was blocking the roadway.

His wife, Angel, recalled getting the news of her husband's crash.

"A propane tanker was blocking the roadway and that road that he comes down is completely dark, there is not a light in sight," said Angel Dellechiaie.

Deputy Dellechiaie suffered serious injuries. Crews from Fire Station 9 and Station 20 responded.

Pasco County Fire Rescue

Captain Peter Arnold responded to the crash site around 6 a.m. He credits teamwork and training for saving that deputy's life.

They used the Jaws of Life to get Deputy Dellechiaie out of his vehicle.

"We did the math on it. We were like six minutes and 12 seconds from the time we put the truck in park to the time we had him out of the car. Absolutely remarkable," said Captain Arnold.

On Friday, nearly a year after that crash, Pasco Fire Rescue crews who made a difference were recognized for their actions. They received the Green Cross Award, an award given by Hurst, the company that makes the Jaws of Life rescue tools.

"They're extremely brave for everything they did and I appreciate it," said Deputy Dellechiaie.

Following the crash, Deputy Dellechiaie spent weeks at a local hospital. He had three brain surgeries. He then spent six months at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the time of the crash, Angel, was pregnant with their fifth child. Their daughter is now 11 months old.

"Could it have been another unit, could they have done the same thing, we’ll never know, but these people saved my husband's life and the doctors at the hospital did an amazing job too, but again it starts the minute the accident happened," she said.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.