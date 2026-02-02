Florida AG Uthmeier holds press conference in Tampa with local law enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is set to hold a press conference in Tampa on Monday morning.

The state's attorney general will speak at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Tampa office at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Homeland Security Investigations Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Calvo, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Holloway and Special Counsel to the Attorney General Rita Peters will also be at the event.

Tampa Bay 28 will stream the press conference live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.