Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
33  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Fatal shooting in Tampa under investigation: HCSO

Tampa fatal shooting HCSO
WFTS
Tampa fatal shooting HCSO
Posted
and last updated

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it's investigating a fatal shooting in Tampa.

HCSO said dispatch received a call about the shooting happening just after 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 around North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, HCSO said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.