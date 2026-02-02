Fatal shooting in Tampa under investigation: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it's investigating a fatal shooting in Tampa.

HCSO said dispatch received a call about the shooting happening just after 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 around North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, HCSO said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.