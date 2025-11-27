Survivors speak from hospital after Clearwater boat rescue

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The U.S. Coast Guard successfully located four missing boaters who failed to return from a fishing trip on Monday. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan spoke to three of the survivors from the hospital.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Survivors of a boat rescue in Clearwater spoke about the experience.

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully located four missing boaters who failed to return from a fishing trip on Monday.

On Nov. 25 officials found all four occupants alive.

The City of Clearwater said the four missing boaters, from Polk County, left from the Seminole Street Boat Ramp at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 in a 25-foot green-and-white catamaran called "Money Well Wasted."

The missing boaters have been identified as 70-year-old Dennis Woods, 90-year-old Clarence Woods, 42-year-old Cris Harding Sr., and 18-year-old Cris Harding Jr.

Officials said the missing boat capsized about 26 miles offshore, and all four occupants are alive.

