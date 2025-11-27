CLEARWATER, Fla. — Survivors of a boat rescue in Clearwater spoke about the experience.

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully located four missing boaters who failed to return from a fishing trip on Monday.

Survivors speak from hospital after Clearwater boat rescue

On Nov. 25 officials found all four occupants alive.

The City of Clearwater said the four missing boaters, from Polk County, left from the Seminole Street Boat Ramp at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 in a 25-foot green-and-white catamaran called "Money Well Wasted."

The missing boaters have been identified as 70-year-old Dennis Woods, 90-year-old Clarence Woods, 42-year-old Cris Harding Sr., and 18-year-old Cris Harding Jr.