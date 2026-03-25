ROAD CLOSED: Downed powerlines from crash on Golfview Road: SPD

SEBRING, Fla. — The Sebring Police Department (SPD) said Golfview Road is shut down between US Highway 27 and Lake Drive Boulevard after a crash.
The vehicle crash brought down power lines onto Golfview Road.
SPD did not say how long the road would be closed, but advised drivers to avoid the area.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recruits unpaid TSA, ICE agents amid shutdown
TSA resignations and absences have skyrocketed since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14.
Polk Sheriff looks to recruit TSA and ICE agents