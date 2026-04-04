SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police officers helped rescue a man in a mental health crisis last month.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on March 27.

WATCH: Sarasota Police officers rescue man in mental health crisis

Sarasota Police officers rescue man in mental health crisis

Police received a call and located a man on the 6th floor of a parking garage on Main Street.

Officer Michal Banasiak arrived to the scene and began speaking to the man. He reassured the man he is not in any trouble and is willing to listen.

"That’s all I'm thinking about, I'm trying to bring him to a safe place, we can work it out— whatever happens next, but he has to be safe, that’s number one priority," said Officer Banasiak.

Officers Plumley and Perez arrived to assist.

Officer Banasiak was able to successfully get the man off the ledge of the parking garage.

Sarasota Police officers receive crisis intervention training.

"Every situation is different, every person reacts different when we show up, so a lot of times we just have to navigate that. A person is comfortable talking with me today, may not be tomorrow," said Officer Orlando Perez.

“This situation shows why ongoing crisis intervention training is so critical,” said Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche. “It also reminds us how powerful empathy and human connection can be. Our officers’ mission goes beyond enforcement. We’re here to safeguard lives by meeting people with compassion, awareness and support,” said Chief Troche.

The Sarasota Police Department encourages anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to reach out.

Help is available:

• National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988

• Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

• Centerstone Crisis Services (local): (941) 782-4617



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.