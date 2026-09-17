Sebring police looking for missing and endangered 73-year-old woman

SEBRING, Fla. — The Sebring Police Department (SPD) said it is looking for a missing and endangered 73-year-old woman.
Police said Mary Gavigan left her residence in Sebring on Sept. 17 and was last seen in the area of Palm Boulevard at around 3:52 p.m.
SPD said Gavigan was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black leggings, and white flip-flops.
Police said they do not know whether Mary left on foot or in a vehicle.
Police are also trying to identify a man, as he may have information pertinent to the investigation.
SPD asks anyone with information to contact 1-800-226-TIPS.
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