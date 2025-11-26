Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pasco deputies investigate Port Richey shooting, all 3 suspects in custody

Roger Dunaway
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) said deputies are investigating the shooting of a man in Port Richey on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said preliminary information indicates three men approached another man and a woman who were walking outside in the Robina Road area just after midnight on Nov. 26.

PSO said the three men pursued the other man and ultimately shot him, causing non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspects fled before deputies arrived.

All three suspects are now in custody, according to deputies.

Deputies said it appears to be an isolated incident, without a public safety threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

