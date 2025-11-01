Signs across Tampa Bay ask for prayers for 5-year-old girl who remains hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay community has come together for a five-year-old girl who is battling meningitis and encephalitis.

Homeowners and business owners placed signs across Tampa asking for people to pray for Laine Nipper.

Lindsey Baskind, a close family friend, said hundreds of signs have been placed around Tampa.

"With the wonderful help of our community, over 1,000 signs were printed and we had volunteers distributing them," said Baskind.

On a GoFundMe page, Danielle and Doug Nipper said their daughter, Laine, has been hospitalized for two weeks. She had symptoms of a headache and fever before being diagnosed with viral meningitis. She remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page details Laine's journey and has raised more than $62,000.

"Laine is going to have a healing and recovery process that's going to come into play and we wanted to support them financially in that journey," said Baskind.

Baskind says Laine loves to dance and swim.

"Laine is a beautiful, sweet, little girl. She has the cutest, bubbly personality. She's one of those little girls when you look at her, it's really hard not to smile," said Baskind.

Laine's brother is part of the Tampa Bay Little League.

Little league members are wearing a purple heart on their helmets to show support for Laine and her family.

"If there is one, beautiful silver lining in all of this, it's the way that the community has been putting their arms around the Nipper family and supporting them," said Baskind.

Butter Bug Boutique is donating a portion of all sales to Laine's recovery on November 1, 2025.

Earlier this month, Dairy Joy also donated a portion of sales to help the Nipper family.

"It's up to God and the power of prayer at this point so getting the signs out there and getting everyone that sees them every day to pray for Laine is really what we need," said Baskind.

From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

