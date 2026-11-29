HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Hernando County on Sunday.

FHP said at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, a Lexus ES, driven by a 25-year-old Reynaldo Valadez of Zephyrhills, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Hernando County deputies.

At the same time, officials said a Chrysler 200, driven by a 41-year-old Spring Hill woman, was traveling westbound on Cortez Boulevard.

FHP said the Lexus collided nearly head-on with the Chrysler near the intersection of Cedar Lane.

The Chrysler driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the report.

Officials said Valadez, who was impaired, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

FHP said a passenger traveling in the Lexus, a 50-year-old Dundee man, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.