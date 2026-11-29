A 27-year-old Florida State Guard member from Plant City was killed in a crash while traveling to assist communities impacted by historic flooding, according to the Florida State Guard (FSG).

FSG said Private Second Class Tracy Lynn Harrison died in a crash on Nov. 24.

According to the crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on Nov. 24, a tractor-trailer driven by a 53-year-old Dover man was exiting a private drive onto US-92, east of Darby Lake Street.

Officials said a Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 27-year-old Plant City woman later identified as Harrison, was traveling eastbound on US-92 and collided with the trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said Harrison was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries suffered during the crash.

FSG identified Harrison in a post to Facebook.

“While traveling to support communities on Florida’s East Coast beset by historic flooding and setting aside Thanksgiving plans with her family to serve those in greater need, PV2 Harrison lost her life in a fatal vehicular crash. This is an immeasurably difficult loss for her family, friends, and the Florida State Guard during one of the most reflective times of the year,” said FSG.