ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Small Business Saturday is happening nationwide, and here in the Tampa Bay area, you'll find one of the largest small business markets in the country.

WATCH: Shopapalooza draws thousands to St. Pete for Small Business Saturday

Shopapalooza draws 350-plus vendors to St. Pete for Small Business Saturday celebration

The 16th annual Shopapalooza brought more than 350 vendors together at Vinoy Park in St. Pete — one of the biggest events yet — creating opportunities for businesses to grow their brands and for people to put food on the table.

"I also absolutely appreciate Shopapalooza because it is the biggest event of my year," Pippa Mpunzwana said.

Mpunzwana is one of many who launched her business, Jacaranda Hill, at the 6th annual Shopapalooza 10 years ago.

"I'm very proud. I get to see pictures of when I started, when I just had one little table and just the little pieces of. You know, handmade paper jewelry and like my jacaranda seed pods and to see how much I've grown in the 10 years is really inspiring," Mpunzwana said.

The 10 years Mpunzwana spent growing her business have paid off.

On the flip side, we find 10-year-old Nisan Orsek. She wasn't even alive when Mpunzwana started her business, but in that same entrepreneurial spirit, Shopapalooza gives Orsek the opportunity to become a kid-preneur, showcasing her homemade jewelry, slime and toys.

"I started making all this stuff and like I'm like I wanna like sell it too because like I wanna go to markets and sell and like then my mom like found like kids like area and she signed me up for it," Orsek said, who's business, Strawberry Cuties has an Etsy page..

Orsek and Mpunzwana are just two of the more than 350 vendors this year, in one of Shopapalooza's biggest events yet — and the hype is already building for what 2027 could have to offer.

Shopapalooza is a two-day event, with Sunday hours running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the vendors will be back out, but the big catch is parking. If you can ride-share or take an Uber, there are complimentary shuttles at some parking spaces, but plan ahead and make sure you know where to park.

More information on the event and where to park can be found on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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