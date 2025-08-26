St. Pete officials will comply with FDOT's request to remove street murals and colorful crosswalks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg officials said they will comply with FDOT's request to remove five street murals.

The Florida Department of Transportation sent a letter to city officials identifying five noncompliant locations.

St. Petersburg officials were asked to remove the Progressive Pride Street Mural at 25th Street & Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

The other locations include a USF crosswalk on the St. Petersburg campus and a Black History mural at 9th Avenue South and 22nd Lane South.

The Florida Department is ordering counties and cities across the state to remove artwork on roadways that violates state guidelines.

State officials have said "non-standard surface markings" can cause distractions and jeopardize driver and pedestrian safety.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on X: "We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes."

Mayor Ken Welch said the city will comply with the state's request to avoid losing funding.

"They threatened penalties that would jeopardize millions of dollars in state transportation funding and potentially tens of millions more in broader state funding in other areas. As a mayor of our city, I will not risks these essential investments in a fight I don't believe we can win," said Welch.

Mayor Welch said on Facebook, "These murals are more than art—they reflect the soul of our community. That message can't be erased. This is our city, our voice, and our story."

Mayor Welch encouraged people to visit the mural sites, take photos, and share them with friends and family. He saidto use #CantEraseStPete while posting on social media to help amplify the message.

"The state can remove the paint from our streets. They can remove those symbols but they cannot bind the spirit of the city of St. Petersburg or silence our voice when we say we are st Pete that means all of us and we will stand by that," said Mayor Ken Welch.

Fred Metzler owns The Dog Bar along Central Avenue. The dog park and sports bar is near the Progressive Pride Street Mural.

He said the artwork stood for inclusivity.

"In this city, people judge you by your soul. They really don’t care what you look like or what your choices or how much money you have. Are you a decent human being? If you’re a decent human being, we love you here," said Fred Metzler, owner of The Dog Bar.

Mayor Welch said city officials will coordinate with FDOT to remove the murals.

State officials gave the city of St. Petersburg a Sept. 4 deadline to remove the street murals.