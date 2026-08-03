Forward Pinellas pushes for major safety improvements along East Bay Drive

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous 7-mile stretch of road in Largo could soon see major safety improvements.

Forward Pinellas is pushing for major changes along about seven miles, from 20th Street to Lightwave Drive, East of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

"It's very sad but there are constant accidents happening," said Jay Jackson, who works at Spaaw Luxury Pet Grooming.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Proposed East Bay Drive project aims to improve safety in Largo

Jackson said her view from her job is often filled with emergency lights and sirens.

"With the view I have from coming into work and leaving work, for the past week now, there's always been an ambulance here on the road at the intersection of Keene and East Bay," said Jackson.

She said she walks or bikes to work along East Bay Drive.

WFTS

"It's scary, I get nervous. I'm constantly watching every car around me because I can’t trust them," said Jackson.

East Bay is one of the busier roads in Largo, but soon it could be getting a major safety overhaul.

Some proposed improvements include resurfaced pavement, re-timed signals, protected bike lane installation, expanded sidewalks and reconfigured intersections.

The project could include some mid-block crosswalks to help people travel in the area.

"It's very exciting, I'd be really grateful because then I can get to work easier, as well as many other people who walk to work in this area," said Jackson.

Selene Martinez and her daughter drive along East Bay often. They said they are looking forward to the safety improvements.

"I always have been very very careful when I drive anywhere but I know this street, this avenue has a lot of traffic and you have to be 100% focused in all the angles," said Martinez.

WFTS

Forward Pinellas recently presented the changes to City of Largo…and will be working with the county as well to move the project forward.

Jackson said a focus on safety along East Bay Drive is a long time coming.

"I constantly see families walk by, people with their children and people with their animals, they are constantly walking by, but we are on edge because safety and being uncomfortable so close to cars," said Jackson.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.