Stetson Law alums send open letter to university to denounce Pam Bondi's conduct

FLORIDA — An open letter to Stetson University requests the institution publicly denounces U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The letter requests Stetson Law publicly denounce Attorney General Pam Bondi due to the handling of the matters involving Jeffrey Epstein. It is signed by Johnny Bardine, a Stetson University College of Law alumnus, and joined by hundreds of other graduates, including three retired Florida Circuit judges and former Hillsborough County Commissioner Patrica Kemp.

The letter reads in part:

"We acknowledge that serving as Attorney General is an extraordinarily difficult responsibility, and that legal issues involving sensitive materials present inherent challenges. However, what has been widely observed is not a careful, transparent defense of the Department’s actions, but conduct that appears resistant to accountability and inconsistent with the standards of truthfulness and honor that form the bedrock of our profession."



Stetson Open Letter Email--For Media by Tampa Bay 28

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Stetson University College of Law, which said: "We have no comment."