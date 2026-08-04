Susan Solves It: American-made cars

TAMPA, Fla. —
- A new study found the vehicles contributing most to the U.S. economy aren’t always made by traditional American automakers.
Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises researching where a vehicle is assembled and where its parts come from instead of relying on the brand name alone.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest
An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest