Susan Solves It: Boost your credit

- Small, consistent actions like paying bills on time, keeping credit utilization low, and checking for errors can significantly improve your credit score.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying bills promptly, keeping credit utilization under 30%, ideally near 10%, and regularly reviewing your credit report for mistakes to help maximize your score.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery
The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.
Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council