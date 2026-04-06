Susan Solves It: Buy-now-pay-later risks

- Financial experts warn that multiple small buy-now-pay-later plans can strain budgets and risk credit damage.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises factoring all buy-now-pay-later plans into your budget, tracking active plans, and limiting the number of loans you take at once.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Florida police chief voices concerns over a proposed idea to stop deportations for law-abiding illegal immigrants
Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage is responding to a proposal by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to create a new path forward for immigrants who are in the country illegally.
Fla. police chief voices concerns over a proposed idea to stop deportations for law-abiding illegal immigrants