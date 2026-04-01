Susan Solves It: Changing bank accounts

- A survey found most adults hold onto the same bank accounts for decades but that loyalty could be costing them.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury looks into the ways that you can save or improve your investments by switching both checking and savings accounts.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery
The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.
Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council