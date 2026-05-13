Susan Solves It: Check washing scam

- Check washing is resurfacing as thieves steal and alter mailed checks, but simple steps can help protect your money.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises avoiding leaving checks in mailboxes, using gel pens, monitoring your accounts, and considering electronic payments to reduce your risk.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
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St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course
Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property