Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Check washing scam

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises avoiding leaving checks in mailboxes, using gel pens, monitoring your accounts, and considering electronic payments to reduce your risk.
Susan Solves It: Check Washing Scam
check generic
Posted
  • Check washing is resurfacing as thieves steal and alter mailed checks, but simple steps can help protect your money.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises avoiding leaving checks in mailboxes, using gel pens, monitoring your accounts, and considering electronic payments to reduce your risk.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

.

St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course

Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.

St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.