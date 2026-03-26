Susan Solves It: Early loan payoff

- With rising car prices leading to longer-term loans, knowing your loan terms can help you decide if paying off early will save money or cost more.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your loan terms for penalties or precomputed interest before deciding to pay off early, and considering refinancing as another way to save.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recruits unpaid TSA, ICE agents amid shutdown
TSA resignations and absences have skyrocketed since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14.
Polk Sheriff looks to recruit TSA and ICE agents