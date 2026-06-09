Susan Solves It: Electricity shutoffs

- It's that time of year when your AC is likely working overtime, but a new report found a growing number of households had their electricity shut off. This comes as we face rising energy costs and rate hikes that don't seem to be going away.
- Tampa Bay 28 reporter Susan El Khoury looks at who is being affected by electricity shutoffs and ways you can help lower your monthly bill.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
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Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney
Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.
Attorney says husband cooperated with police in case involving four deaths in Plant City