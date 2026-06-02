Susan Solves It: EV heat impact

- A new AAA study found extreme heat and cold can reduce the driving range and efficiency of electric and hybrid vehicles, with climate control systems increasing the impact.
Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to pre-cool their vehicles while plugged in and avoid excessive speeds during extreme temperatures to help preserve battery range.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier