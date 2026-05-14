Susan Solves It: Google Data Settlement

- Google may pay $135 million to settle claims it collected Android users’ data without consent, with payments potentially reaching $100 per person.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises eligible Android users to file a claim through the settlement website before the court’s final hearing later this year.
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Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart
“I would still put my money up for baseball, but only in Orlando,” notable attorney John Morgan said.
Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart