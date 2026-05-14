Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Google Data Settlement

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises eligible Android users to file a claim through the settlement website before the court’s final hearing later this year.
Susan Solves It: Google Data Settlement
phone generic
Posted
  • Google may pay $135 million to settle claims it collected Android users’ data without consent, with payments potentially reaching $100 per person.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises eligible Android users to file a claim through the settlement website before the court’s final hearing later this year.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

.

Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

“I would still put my money up for baseball, but only in Orlando,” notable attorney John Morgan said.

Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.