Susan Solves It: Headphone rule enforcement

- United Airlines now requires passengers to use headphones for device audio throughout their flight, with refusal potentially leading to a permanent ban.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises always carrying and using headphones on flights to comply with airline policies and avoid potential penalties, including being placed on a no-fly list.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery
The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.
Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council