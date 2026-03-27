Susan Solves It: Hidden Home Costs

- A Bankrate analysis found hidden homeownership costs average more than $21,000 a year, underscoring the need to budget beyond the purchase price.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises factoring in recurring expenses like insurance, utilities, taxes, and maintenance when budgeting for a home, and getting a home inspection.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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3 Hillsborough sheriff’s employees arrested in domestic violence cases
Two deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave without pay, and a cadet has been fired following arrests in separate domestic violence cases over the past three days.
3 Hillsborough sheriff’s employees arrested in domestic violence cases