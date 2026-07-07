Susan Solves It: Home listings

- A new report shows a record number of homeowners are pulling their listings off the market instead of selling, largely due to weaker offers and higher mortgage rates.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to take advantage of increased inventory and avoid rushing into a purchase, while sellers should price their homes realistically from the start.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
.
Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront
Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.
Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees