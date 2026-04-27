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Susan Solves It: Hurricane Insurance Prep

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises residents to review their coverage and document all belongings before hurricane season to ensure they’re fully prepared to file a claim if needed.
Susan Solves It: Hurricane Insurance Prep
Hurricane flood
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  • As hurricane season approaches, reviewing your insurance policy, understanding coverage limits and deductibles, and documenting your property can help protect you if disaster strikes.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises residents to review their coverage and document all belongings before hurricane season to ensure they’re fully prepared to file a claim if needed.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

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