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Susan Solves It: Hybrid sales surge

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing long-term ownership costs like insurance, maintenance and fuel savings before choosing your next vehicle.
Susan Solves It: Hybrid Sales Surge
hybrid cars
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  • A new report found hybrid vehicle sales jumped more than 40% as drivers look for ways to reduce fuel costs without fully switching to electric vehicles.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing long-term ownership costs, such as insurance, maintenance, and fuel savings, before choosing your next vehicle.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

On Friday, 15-year-old Jaden Law was found dead inside a fitting room at the Dick's House of Sports at Brandon Exchange following gunshots.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

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