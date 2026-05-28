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Susan Solves It: Loan plan changes

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your finances and repayment strategy now to be ready for required changes when current plans are phased out.
Susan Solves It: Loan Plan Changes
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  • A new federal repayment assistance plan starting July 1 will change student loan payment calculations, extend forgiveness timelines, and replace existing income-driven repayment options.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your finances and repayment strategy now to be ready for required changes when current plans are phased out.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century

Mayor Jane Castor and Rory Jones, the city's water department director, gathered at the Hillsborough River Dam to sound the alarm. The dam itself tells the story more plainly than any statistic.

17 percent of Tampa residents are using 40 percent of the water during the worst drought in half a century

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