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Susan Solves It: Personal loans

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing interest rates, borrowing only for necessary expenses and having a repayment plan before taking out a personal loan.
Susan Solves It: Personal Loans
Loans
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  • New Experian data shows personal loans are becoming more common, with experts saying they can help consolidate debt but should be used carefully.

  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing interest rates, borrowing only for necessary expenses, and having a repayment plan before taking out a personal loan.


Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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